Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Spero Therapeutics worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $244.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 336.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

