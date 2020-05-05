Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Spero Therapeutics worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spero Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $244.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Spero Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 336.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in PaySign, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in PaySign, Inc.
Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd
Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 77,828 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 77,828 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Has $169,000 Stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Has $169,000 Stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Manchester United PLC
Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Manchester United PLC
Zagg Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Zagg Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report