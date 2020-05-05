Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citi Trends by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $40,540.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,675.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.