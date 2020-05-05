First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 53,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000.

NYSE FAM opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

