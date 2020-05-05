Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,395 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.36% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 240,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QDIV opened at $20.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $27.35.

