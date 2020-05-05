Bank of America Corp DE Increases Position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Energy Fuels worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 951,367 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,588 shares during the period.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UUUU. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.