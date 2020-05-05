Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 183,349 Shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) by 229.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,349 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Unit were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 148,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 253,335 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNT opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Unit Co. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $12.50.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $164.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 82.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNT. ValuEngine lowered Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James raised Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

