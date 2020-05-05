Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Avid Technology by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 26,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares during the last quarter. 58.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.