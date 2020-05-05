Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Mastercraft Boat worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Mastercraft Boat from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised Mastercraft Boat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.26.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

