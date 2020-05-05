Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,927 Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 279.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 649.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $205.07 million, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 16.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,720.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

