Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of NACCO Industries worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 676,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.81. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

