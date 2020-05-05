Invesco Esg Revenue Etf (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Esg Revenue Etf (NYSEARCA:ESGL) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Esg Revenue Etf were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco Esg Revenue Etf by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Invesco Esg Revenue Etf stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Esg Revenue Etf has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Esg Revenue Etf (NYSEARCA:ESGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Esg Revenue Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Esg Revenue Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Sells 77,828 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 77,828 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Has $169,000 Stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Has $169,000 Stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Manchester United PLC
Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Manchester United PLC
Zagg Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Zagg Inc Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE
Bank of America Corp DE Has $175,000 Stock Position in Stratus Properties Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Has $175,000 Stock Position in Stratus Properties Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Spero Therapeutics Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Spero Therapeutics Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report