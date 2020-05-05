Bank of America Corp DE Has $188,000 Stock Position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,716 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDermott International by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in McDermott International by 873.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44,173 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDermott International by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in McDermott International by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in McDermott International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

MDR opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.87. McDermott International Inc has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

MDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDermott International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on McDermott International in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

McDermott International Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

