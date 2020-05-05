Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Farmer Bros worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 702.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Farmer Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Farmer Bros by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

FARM stock opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Farmer Bros Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.64. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros Co will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Farmer Bros from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

