Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Transcat were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 163,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 136,821 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 39,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

TRNS stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company has a market cap of $213.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $199,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

