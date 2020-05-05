Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 2,273 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 65,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSI opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.0813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

