Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,187 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFD. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

