Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGLE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $1,287,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $218.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.06. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

