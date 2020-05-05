Bank of America Corp DE Sells 725 Shares of Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Invesco China Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HAO) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Invesco China Small Cap ETF worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of HAO stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. Invesco China Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

