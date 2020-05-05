Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 1,202.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Workhorse Group worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $729,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $222.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.