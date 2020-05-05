Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $293.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.44. Apple has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,272.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

