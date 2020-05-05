Bank of America Corp DE Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Evolus were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 1,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. Evolus Inc has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. Analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

