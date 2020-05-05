Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RYJ) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.12% of Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:RYJ opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

Guggenheim Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Raymond James SB-1 Equity Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, which comprises the Index and depositary receipts representing securities, which comprises the Index.

