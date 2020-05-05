Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Stake Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 335,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 130,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $179.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $397.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at $196,594.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Harris purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at $277,841.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $198,650. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.