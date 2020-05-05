Bank of America Corp DE Has $199,000 Stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 117.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 608,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. 53.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OCSL. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a market cap of $562.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.