Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Information Services Group worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,113,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 451,658 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Information Services Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,637,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 59,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,231,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,474,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,168,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding III? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.