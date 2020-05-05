UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) by 69.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of SilverBow Resources worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SBOW stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a PE ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.80. SilverBow Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.70 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.