UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.60% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter.

FEUL opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $107.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84.

