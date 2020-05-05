Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Plumas Bancorp worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Plumas Bancorp stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

