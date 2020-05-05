Dougherty & Co Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of LSCC opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,836 shares of company stock worth $2,055,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 323,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,178 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 22,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.