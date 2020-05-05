UBS Group AG Sells 3,320 Shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAF opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

