UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Gravity were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. Gravity Co., LTD. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $96.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of -0.63.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Gravity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

