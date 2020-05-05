Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Caleres were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Caleres by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 4,646.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAL stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $294.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.14. Caleres Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.18 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $9.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

