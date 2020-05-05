UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 562,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $161.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.