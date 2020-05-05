UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GDNA stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

