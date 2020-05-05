UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.39% of Aptevo Therapeutics worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 212,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

