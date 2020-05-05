UBS Group AG Acquires 1,334 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 575.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

EFAX opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $73.47.

