Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Gain Capital worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GCAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 77,126 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 380,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 72,350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

GCAP opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 11.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.26%.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

