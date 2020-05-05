UBS Group AG Sells 1,141 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

UBS Group AG cut its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFEM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

RFEM opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81.

