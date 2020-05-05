UBS Group AG Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CWM LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSEU stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

