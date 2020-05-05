UBS Group AG Purchases 5,139 Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 192,072 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 203,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $557,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

PHAS stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.76. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.30.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,662.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

