UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (BATS:OQAL)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF (BATS:OQAL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21.

