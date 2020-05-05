UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Evofem Biosciences were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $20,717,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 7,336.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 91,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 69,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

EVFM opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

