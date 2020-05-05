Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) by 936.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $47,470.

Several research firms have recently commented on STSA. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $317.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

