UBS Group AG Increases Stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Potbelly worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBPB. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 1,230.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 8,332.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Potbelly alerts:

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.31. Potbelly Corp has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly Corp will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBPB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.