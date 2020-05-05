UBS Group AG Has $118,000 Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIRM stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

