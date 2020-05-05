UBS Group AG Purchases 4,977 Shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Personalis were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Personalis by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSNL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Personalis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. Personalis has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $312.85 million and a PE ratio of -7.31.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

