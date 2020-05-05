UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 4,632 Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuant in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000.

Actuant stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. Actuant Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. G.Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC)

