Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,934 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Domo were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Domo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Domo by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Domo Inc has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domo Inc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Domo from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

