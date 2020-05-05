UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) by 171.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of New Home worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in New Home by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Home during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Home by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New Home by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Home by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 115,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Home stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. New Home Company Inc has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.14 million during the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

