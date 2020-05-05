UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 77.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of Red Lion Hotels worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Red Lion Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Red Lion Hotels by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 284,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Red Lion Hotels stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $39.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

